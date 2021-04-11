Iran hit by act of ‘nuclear terrorism,’ says atomic agency
Web Desk
08:38 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
Iran hit by act of ‘nuclear terrorism,’ says atomic agency
TEHRAN – Iran's atomic energy organisation on Sunday said that the Natanz nuclear facility was hit by a terrorist act, hours after it said an "accident" had caused a power failure there.

Iran stresses the need "for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency to confront this anti-nuclear (act of) terrorism," said Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Iran Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEO), in a statement carried by state television.

Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, told Iranian television called it an act of "nuclear terrorism". 

"While condemning this dastardly act, Iran stresses that the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency must counter this nuclear terrorism," Salehi said.

IAEO spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi had said earlier there had been "an accident in part of the electrical circuit of the enrichment facility" at the Natanz complex.

