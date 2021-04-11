Iran hit by act of ‘nuclear terrorism,’ says atomic agency
Share
TEHRAN – Iran's atomic energy organisation on Sunday said that the Natanz nuclear facility was hit by a terrorist act, hours after it said an "accident" had caused a power failure there.
Iran stresses the need "for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency to confront this anti-nuclear (act of) terrorism," said Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Iran Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEO), in a statement carried by state television.
Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, told Iranian television called it an act of "nuclear terrorism".
"While condemning this dastardly act, Iran stresses that the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency must counter this nuclear terrorism," Salehi said.
IAEO spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi had said earlier there had been "an accident in part of the electrical circuit of the enrichment facility" at the Natanz complex.
Iran unveils more advanced centrifuges to mark ... 08:01 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled country’s 133 nuclear achievements, including more ...
-
-
- Bilawal Bhutto ‘tears apart' PDM's show-cause notice to PPP09:07 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Iran hit by act of ‘nuclear terrorism,’ says atomic agency08:38 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan cricket team celebrate Fakhar Zaman’s birthday (VIDEO)08:01 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Video of Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz swimming in pool goes viral04:49 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize at global ...03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Jibran Nasir ties knot with Mansha Pasha in intimate ceremony03:22 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021