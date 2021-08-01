Afghan Taliban capable to combat Daesh in Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – As Afghan officials claimed that the Taliban backed the Islamic State in war raged country, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the insurgents would not allow the IS to penetrate into their country.

Qureshi while speaking in a presser at Multan's Raza Hall said that the Afghan forces had the capacity to combat Islamic State militants.

Peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional stability and we are currently chalking out consulting the policies, with the help of some other countries, to ensure the development, prosperity, and uplifting of the war-torn country.

Qureshi when asked if the militants take over Afghanistan and escalation continues then what would be the future of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor. He responded that no group could harm the CPEC projects.

Furthermore, Qureshi said that he had briefed the Chinese authorities over the Dasu terrorist incident and both sides have agreed on making joint efforts to foil sabotage missions against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Taliban, China promise not to interfere in each ... 11:04 PM | 29 Jul, 2021 BEIJING — A high-level Taliban delegation currently on China visit assured Beijing on Thursday the group would ...

Earlier in July, Taliban official spokesmen told an international news agency, that the Taliban would not tolerate the Islamic State (Daesh) in Afghanistan.

“We assure you that we will not allow Daesh to become active in the South Asian country, in areas under our control,” he said.