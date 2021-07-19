Rainwater brings Islamabad airport’s false ceiling down

Rainwater entered Islamabad International Airport, causing its false ceiling to collapse partially after the downpour in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday.

As rainwater poured down from the ceilings above several counters, including immigration counter, computers and other equipment were rendered useless.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff watched helplessly as parts of the ceiling fell down due to the weight of rainwater.

Officials said that airport operations were not suspended and work continued without any interruption. They said repair work was under way and would be completed soon. They expressed the hope that such incidents would not happen again.

This is not the first time the Islamabad airport has been damaged by rain. A major portion of the false ceiling at the airport’s international departure and concourse hall collapsed during a downpour in August 2020.

