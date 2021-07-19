Rainwater brings Islamabad airport’s false ceiling down
Share
Rainwater entered Islamabad International Airport, causing its false ceiling to collapse partially after the downpour in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday.
As rainwater poured down from the ceilings above several counters, including immigration counter, computers and other equipment were rendered useless.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff watched helplessly as parts of the ceiling fell down due to the weight of rainwater.
Officials said that airport operations were not suspended and work continued without any interruption. They said repair work was under way and would be completed soon. They expressed the hope that such incidents would not happen again.
This is not the first time the Islamabad airport has been damaged by rain. A major portion of the false ceiling at the airport’s international departure and concourse hall collapsed during a downpour in August 2020.
Islamabad airport, inaugurated 3 years ago. Truth is that no govt ever has shown true resolve or interest to enhance capacity of FIA etc for investigating & prosecuting white collar crimes. All know that doing so would make themselves vulnerable as well.— Arshad Rehan (@spaelanay) July 19, 2021
اس حمام میں سب ننگے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/PmsxvY6wuL
The Islamabad airport was inaugurated three years ago. Truth is that no government showed true resolve or interest to enhance capacity of the FIA or any other institution to investigate and prosecute white collar crimes.
- PAKvENG – Pakistan take on England in final T20I today12:12 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Rainwater brings Islamabad airport’s false ceiling down11:43 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Russia test-fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile (VIDEO)11:10 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- India tried to hack PM Imran’s number using Israeli spyware10:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Brand Spectrum wins 'Best Social Media Influencer Campaign' ...09:54 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Celebs call out PTV Sports for body-shaming Pakistani cricketer06:02 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Dananeer shares cover song of Bruno Mars' Talking to the Moon05:37 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Saba Qamar’s sizzling swimming pool photoshoot sets internet on fire04:46 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021