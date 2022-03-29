Bahrain seals Indian restaurant for denying entry to hijab-wearing Muslim woman
NEW DELHI - An Indian restaurant in Bahrain was shut down after a manager for denying entry to a Muslim woman in veil.
Reports said that the action was taken after a video of the incident took place at the Bahrain Lanterns, located in the Adliya area of the country’s capital Manama, went viral on social media.
Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority has launched an investigation into the matter and said that any policy in violation of the Kingdom’s laws will not be tolerated.
"We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity," the authorities were quoted as saying in the Hindustan Times report.
Meanwhile, the restaurant has tendered an apology over the incident and suspended the said manager.
