Chaudhry Shujaat rubbishes reports of rift in PML-Q over support to PM Imran
LAHORE – PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday rejected reports about difference within the family and party over ensuring support to Prime Minister Imran Khan in no-confidence vote.
In a statement shared by Moonis Elahi on Twitter, the party president clarified that his family and party are on one page, adding: “All political decision are taken after consulting me and with my consent”.
On Monday, reports claimed that cracks had been appeared with the PML-Q and Chaudhry family over the party decision to support Imran Khan as party lawmaker Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned from the federal cabinet in protest.
Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain termed the reports baseless and propaganda against the party. Those who hope to get political benefit by spreading such propaganda will face disappointment, he stressed.
چوہدری شجاعت حسین صاحب کا بیان: pic.twitter.com/pJgyRobuOQ— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) March 29, 2022
He said that term “use of money” should be avoided as it is not liked by the educated people.
A day earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation as Leader of the Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the Punjab Assembly.
Minister of State for Information and PTI leader Farrukh Habib shared the development on Twitter saying Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the post.
He also added that PML-Q had decided to lend support to the Imran Khan-led government in the no-confidence resolution submitted by the joint opposition.
