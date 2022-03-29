Chaudhry Shujaat rubbishes reports of rift in PML-Q over support to PM Imran
Web Desk
02:38 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Chaudhry Shujaat rubbishes reports of rift in PML-Q over support to PM Imran
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday rejected reports about difference within the family and party over ensuring support to Prime Minister Imran Khan in no-confidence vote. 

In a statement shared by Moonis Elahi on Twitter, the party president clarified that his family and party are on one page, adding: “All political decision are taken after consulting me and with my consent”.

On Monday, reports claimed that cracks had been appeared with the PML-Q and Chaudhry family over the party decision to support Imran Khan as party lawmaker Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned from the federal cabinet in protest. 

Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain termed the reports baseless and propaganda against the party. Those who hope to get political benefit by spreading such propaganda will face disappointment, he stressed. 

He said that term “use of money” should be avoided as it is not liked by the educated people. 

A day earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation as Leader of the Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the Punjab Assembly.

Minister of State for Information and PTI leader Farrukh Habib shared the development on Twitter saying Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the post.

He also added that PML-Q had decided to lend support to the Imran Khan-led government in the no-confidence resolution submitted by the joint opposition.

Aamir Liaquat slams PM Imran for CM Punjab slot ... 10:15 AM | 29 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – PTI lawmaker Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for the way he took ...

More From This Category
Finance ministry fears economic fallout of ...
01:13 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
‘Proud of my team,’ says PMImran as UN hails ...
11:15 AM | 29 Mar, 2022
Aamir Liaquat slams PM Imran for CM Punjab slot ...
10:15 AM | 29 Mar, 2022
FM Qureshi leaves for China to attend Afghanistan ...
11:45 AM | 29 Mar, 2022
Security forces kill four terrorists in North ...
10:12 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on 1st ...
08:19 PM | 28 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madeha Naqvi and Faisal Subzwari blessed with baby boy
03:50 PM | 29 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr