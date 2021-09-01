Young stunners are back with a question that leaves us grooving & thinking

Pakistan’s most cherished hip-hop duo, the Young Stunners, and Pepsi have joined hands to give voice to the youth. Their latest venture i.e. the Why Not Meri Jaan song is making waves and has completely taken over the music scene. This comes as no surprise because, with such a great thought, marvelous execution, and the magic of Young Stunners, this was bound to happen.

Check out the song here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rKhs6z84TLY" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

From its very first beat, the song captures your attention and takes you on a refreshing melodious excursion. Young Stunners have outdone themselves, this one will remain a highlight in their music journey forever.

The lyrics of the song have become the talk of the town. We seldom come across music that interprets the true voice of a generation. Each and every line is thought-provoking and acts as a harbinger for change. Followed by the critically acclaimed New Pepsi TVC’s the song continues to question stereotypes.

Despite being revolutionary, the song is not against anyone or any group, it’s just against the mindset that confines us. This makes its appeal universal.

Along with its foot-tapping melody, the song is a continuous reminder to never give up on dreams, it boosts amazing energy of optimism.

Fascinatingly the music video is a blend of Pepsi’s nostalgia and modern age visual effects. The animation is edgy, on point, and gels very well with the kind of music Young Stunner produce. The presentation is raw and that is why more and more people can relate to it.

This song is a must on your playlist as it has triggered a movement. It is empowering every young artist, gamer, athlete, designer, and culinary artist to be confident in their pursuit because it’s time for the world to open arms and accept change. In the words of young stunners;

Game Dal Di Hai Heavy Baby Tou Vibe Tu Pakar!