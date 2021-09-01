Tokyo Olympians earn Pakistani Army’s praise at GHQ meeting (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met with national sportsmen who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Arshad Nadeem, who represented Pakistan in Javelin throw competition, weightlifter Talha Talib, and Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akthar and sepoy Gulfam Joseph, who took part in shooting competition.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, COAS appreciated the player for their efforts.

“Your participation in Olympics has inspired Pakistani nation particularly youth. Army has always supported sports. Representing Pakistan at international level is not only honour for you but it also brings pride to the nation,”COAS emphasised.

Athletes who represented #Pakistan in #Tokyo Olympics called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and high-ranking generals today to receive applaud and awards.#ISPR #TalhaTalib #ArshadNadeem pic.twitter.com/dr8MkUb5AK — Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) September 1, 2021

Gen Bajwa also assured them of Pakistan army’s complete support in their future endeavours.

The national sportsmen thanked the army chief for interaction and recognition of their efforts.