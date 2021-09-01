Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Share
Bahrain has removed Pakistan and three other countries from its travel red-list, allowing travellers to enter the country from September 3.
Reports from Bahrain’s media said that India, Panama and the Dominic Republic have also been removed from the red-list. The travel restrictions had been imposed due to COVID-19.
Earlier in May, Bahrain had banned entry of travellers from countries on its red list, which included Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.
In a travel update, the Bahrain Civil Aviation authorities have placed Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica and Ecuador in its red list, starting from September 3.
Countries on the Bahrain’s red list include Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Georgia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique and Malawi.
UK retains Pakistan on red list over ‘low ... 04:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
LONDON – The UK government’s decision to retain Pakistan on the red list comes after British authorities ...
- Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list08:37 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan gets Ramon Magsaysay award Asia's premier prize and highest ...08:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Tokyo Olympians earn Pakistani Army’s praise at GHQ meeting (VIDEO)08:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Young stunners are back with a question that leaves us grooving & ...07:33 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- President Alvi signs ordinance limiting time duration for MPs oath ...07:26 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Jacqueline Fernandez becomes victim of money laundering racket06:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Iqra Aziz sings 'Baby Shark' to son Kabir in latest adorable video05:10 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Sarwat Gillani faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices04:42 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021