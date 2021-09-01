Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list

Bahrain has removed Pakistan and three other countries from its travel red-list, allowing travellers to enter the country from September 3.

Reports from Bahrain’s media said that India, Panama and the Dominic Republic have also been removed from the red-list. The travel restrictions had been imposed due to COVID-19.

Earlier in May, Bahrain had banned entry of travellers from countries on its red list, which included Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In a travel update, the Bahrain Civil Aviation authorities have placed Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica and Ecuador in its red list, starting from September 3.

Countries on the Bahrain’s red list include Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Georgia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique and Malawi.