Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list

08:37 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Share

Bahrain has removed Pakistan and three other countries from its travel red-list, allowing travellers to enter the country from September 3.

Reports from Bahrain’s media said that India, Panama and the Dominic Republic have also been removed from the red-list. The travel restrictions had been imposed due to COVID-19.

Earlier in May, Bahrain had banned entry of travellers from countries on its red list, which included Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In a travel update, the Bahrain Civil Aviation authorities have placed Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica and Ecuador in its red list, starting from September 3.

Countries on the Bahrain’s red list include Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Georgia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique and Malawi.

UK retains Pakistan on red list over ‘low ... 04:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

LONDON – The UK government’s decision to retain Pakistan on the red list comes after British authorities ...

More From This Category
Pakistan gets Ramon Magsaysay award Asia's ...
08:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Tokyo Olympians earn Pakistani Army’s praise at ...
08:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
President Alvi signs ordinance limiting time ...
07:26 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Diabetes Center, ICRC signs MOU to prevent ...
07:05 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Punjab CM furious after expired stents implanted ...
06:25 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Traffic constable arrested while eating Kulfi in ...
03:52 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an upcoming web series
05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr