Dutch FM arrives in Pakistan; UK Foreign Secretary due this week

Web Desk
08:57 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag arrived in Pakistani capital on Wednesday.

She was received by the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office.

The Dutch Foreign Minister will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on bilateral issues and evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, reports in local media suggest UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would be visiting Pakistan to hold talks over Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Officials from Pakistan and the UK spoke on Tuesday afternoon to finalise his visit.

Raab is likely to meet civilian and military leadership and the visit is being held on the request of the UK government.

