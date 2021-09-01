Pakistan Navy wraps us Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII exercise in Karachi
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy's Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII exercise concluded in Karachi on Wednesday.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza was the chief guest on the occasion, said ISPR in a statement.
The exercise was aimed at tri-services operational drills and maneuvers against traditional and non-traditional threats with emphasis on improving synergy and jointness in operations at sea in a diverse maritime environment.
Speaking on the occasion, CJCSC said the exercise will promote coordination and greater interoperability amongst all services, thus offsetting any physical threat to territorial integrity.
De-brief session of war game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-VIII held at PNS JAUHAR, Khi. CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza was Chief Guest.— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) September 1, 2021
CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion. Ex aimed at tri- sevices Ops drills & maneuvers with emphasis on jointness in ops at sea.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/uIRaKtBoiK
Gen Nadeem also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the successful exercise in a befitting manner.
Earlier, upon arrival Chairman JCSC was received by Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.
