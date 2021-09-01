Pakistan Navy wraps us Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII exercise in Karachi

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy's Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII exercise concluded in Karachi on Wednesday.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza was the chief guest on the occasion, said ISPR in a statement.

The exercise was aimed at tri-services operational drills and maneuvers against traditional and non-traditional threats with emphasis on improving synergy and jointness in operations at sea in a diverse maritime environment.

Speaking on the occasion, CJCSC said the exercise will promote coordination and greater interoperability amongst all services, thus offsetting any physical threat to territorial integrity.

De-brief session of war game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-VIII held at PNS JAUHAR, Khi. CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza was Chief Guest.

CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion.

Gen Nadeem also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the successful exercise in a befitting manner.

Earlier, upon arrival Chairman JCSC was received by Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.