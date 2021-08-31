‘Dostarym III’ – Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military drills concludes in Pabbi

10:30 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
‘Dostarym III’ – Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military drills concludes in Pabbi
Share

RAWALPINDI – A closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” was held at National Counter Terrorism Center at Pabbi on Tuesday.

The exercise was aimed to develop, strengthen and bolster military cooperation between the two countries in the face of emerging counter terrorism and counter-insurgency domains, said ISPR in a statement.

Special Forces of both the countries took part in Hostage and Rescue, Compound clearance, Heli Rappelling and Close-Quarters Battle and exchanged the first-hand experience and ideas.

Director General Military Training Major General Ahsan Gulrez was the chief guest. The military officials of Kazakhstan were also present.

The joint exercise was held as part of a biennial exercise mechanism between two armies. The first joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan, while the second was in 2019 in Kazakhstan.

In a first, Pakistani, Indian soldiers to join ... 12:09 PM | 15 Apr, 2018

LAHORE - Two traditional rivals in the South Asian region, Pakistan and India are set to make history this year by ...

More From This Category
Foreign travellers to get booster jabs from ...
10:41 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
PM Imran launches NADRA’s ‘Pak-ID’ mobile ...
09:30 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
COAS Bajwa vows to thwart spoilers’ designs ...
08:57 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
Pakistan's largest city ranked among least safe ...
08:10 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
Sindh makes coronavirus vaccination mandatory for ...
07:11 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
Did Pakistan host US troops at Islamabad shelter ...
06:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahsan Mohsin Akram super excited to marry Minal Khan
05:00 PM | 31 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr