‘Dostarym III’ – Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military drills concludes in Pabbi
RAWALPINDI – A closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” was held at National Counter Terrorism Center at Pabbi on Tuesday.
The exercise was aimed to develop, strengthen and bolster military cooperation between the two countries in the face of emerging counter terrorism and counter-insurgency domains, said ISPR in a statement.
Special Forces of both the countries took part in Hostage and Rescue, Compound clearance, Heli Rappelling and Close-Quarters Battle and exchanged the first-hand experience and ideas.
Director General Military Training Major General Ahsan Gulrez was the chief guest. The military officials of Kazakhstan were also present.
The joint exercise was held as part of a biennial exercise mechanism between two armies. The first joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan, while the second was in 2019 in Kazakhstan.
