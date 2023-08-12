Pakistani security forces kill two militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces of Pakistan have gunned down two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country’s southwestern region, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the operation occurred in Mazaband Range area of Balochistan’s Kech district.

The military’s media wing said a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) occurred on August 10-11, and during the operation, two terrorists were killed and another was injured.

Forces also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition. The military’s media wing said the terrorists were involved in the targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.

Pakistan Army remained committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwarting nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs.

Security forces continue to conduct clearance operations after series of attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces bordering Afghanistan.