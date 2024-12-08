250 Pakistani pilgrims stranded as Syria’s crisis deepens

Around 250 Pakistani pilgrims are stranded in Syria as the country descends into chaos following a swift rebel offensive that toppled President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The closure of Damascus airport has halted flights, leaving many uncertain about their return.

Cham Wings, the airline facilitating travel to Pakistan, confirmed the cancellations. “Our flight scheduled for Lahore today has been cancelled, and another flight to Karachi on December 11 has also been called off,” said Tariq Samiullah, the airline’s country head. Pilgrims remain in limbo, with no clear updates on flight schedules, as clashes near Damascus continue to spread fear, particularly in the Sayyidah Zaynab area.

The rebels’ rapid advance has marked a turning point in Syria’s 13-year civil war. With Damascus under rebel control, President Assad has fled, ending his 24-year rule and more than five decades of Baath Party dominance. The dramatic shift has sparked celebrations across the capital, where thousands gathered in main squares chanting “Freedom.”

Adding to the upheaval, rebels have liberated Sednaya Prison, notorious for holding political detainees, releasing thousands of prisoners in a symbolic victory. Reports also suggest Syria’s military command has informed officers that Assad’s regime has officially fallen.

In response to the crisis, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to assist stranded nationals. Pakistani citizens in Syria and their families have been urged to contact the CMU via phone (051-9207887) or email (cmu1@mofa.gov.pk). Meanwhile, the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus is actively working to provide support and facilitate the safe return of those affected.

This unfolding crisis, marked by the collapse of Assad’s government, has caught global attention, signaling a seismic shift in the Middle East and raising concerns for the safety of foreign nationals trapped in the war-torn nation.