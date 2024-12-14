Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘More trouble for Imran Khan as Faiz Hamid shares damning evidence’, claims Vawda

ISLAMABAD — Senator Faisal Vawda sounds alarm about more trouble for former prime minister Imran Khan amid legal proceedings against Faiz Hameed.

In a recent program, Senator Faisal Vawda made startling claims regarding the role of Faiz Hamid in the ongoing political saga surrounding the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Vawda said that former spymaster shared devices that could further implicate Khan.

Vawda warned that the situation could lead to escalating challenges for the PTI founder and his aids, stating, “Difficulties are about to increase for the founder and his accomplices.” He pointed out that a new social media campaign would be launched by PTI, showcasing footage of prisoners in the Middle East while mentioning Pakistan to rally support.

The senator also sheds light on Faiz Hamid’s potential trial, suggesting that if it progresses, it would eliminate the call for civil disobedience that has gained traction recently. “If Faiz Hamid is not tried, then the founder of PTI, his wife, and associates would not face such difficulties,” Vawda noted.

Vawda expressed that if a military trial for the PTI founder takes place, it would not be unexpected from his perspective. He indicated that investigations into further transgressions by Faiz Hamid are ongoing.

Additionally, Vawda urged the government to engage in dialogue, asserting, “The leadership must come together, especially since Nawaz Sharif has remained silent.” He mentioned that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating for talks, signaling a potential shift in the political dynamics.

As the political landscape shifts, all eyes are now on legal proceedings against Imran Khan.

