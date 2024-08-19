PIA announces massive discount for Jeddah, Madinah flights 

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant decrease in fares for Saudi Arabia flights.

The national carrier has reduced the airfare by 30 percent for flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Madinah.

The one-way fare from Karachi to Jeddah and Madinah is now set at Rs56,000, including taxes, while the round-trip fare is Rs88,000.

A PIA spokesperson stated that the discounted fares will be effective immediately, with tickets available for purchase until August 31, 2024.

He also said that travel on the discounted tickets can be made by September 30, 2024.

These discounted fares will benefit pilgrims traveling from Pakistan to Madinah for Umrah.