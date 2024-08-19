Punjab University ends policy of issuing degrees for free; new fee announced

Search

Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The University of Punjab has withdrawn the policy of issuing the educational degrees to students for free as the educational facility struggles to meet expenses. 

The university has announced fee schedule for issuing of degrees to the students after it revised the Revenue General Policy.

Reports said PU administration revised the policy to generate more revenue. 

The university has fixed the fee for issuance of degree to students at Rs6,000. The new police reportedly comes into effect immediately. 

The University of the Punjab is a public research university located in provincial capital city of Lahore. It is dubbed as the oldest and largest public sector university in Pakistan.

