Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

An Israeli soldier was killed and several others were injured in an attack by Hezbollah drones in Israel's Western Galilee.

According to international media, the Israeli military confirmed that one of their soldiers, identified as 45-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Mahmoud Ammar, was killed in the Hezbollah drone strike.

An Israeli military statement revealed that the slain soldier was from the Upten area and was stationed with the 300th “Barm” Regional Brigade.

The statement further mentioned that Hezbollah launched five drones loaded with explosive materials from Lebanon towards Israel, of which three were intercepted and destroyed by the Iron Dome air defense system.

The Israeli military's statement indicated that among the two drones that fell on Israeli territory, one landed on a military camp, resulting in one soldier’s death and several injuries.

One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns about possible increased fatalities.

The statement did not specify the number of injured soldiers, but independent sources claim that the number might exceed five.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the drone attack on Israeli soil, stating that the action was taken in retaliation for their martyrs.