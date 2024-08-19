Search

World

Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

Web Desk
07:36 PM | 19 Aug, 2024
Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

An Israeli soldier was killed and several others were injured in an attack by Hezbollah drones in Israel's Western Galilee.

According to international media, the Israeli military confirmed that one of their soldiers, identified as 45-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Mahmoud Ammar, was killed in the Hezbollah drone strike.

An Israeli military statement revealed that the slain soldier was from the Upten area and was stationed with the 300th “Barm” Regional Brigade.

The statement further mentioned that Hezbollah launched five drones loaded with explosive materials from Lebanon towards Israel, of which three were intercepted and destroyed by the Iron Dome air defense system.

The Israeli military's statement indicated that among the two drones that fell on Israeli territory, one landed on a military camp, resulting in one soldier’s death and several injuries.

One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns about possible increased fatalities.

The statement did not specify the number of injured soldiers, but independent sources claim that the number might exceed five.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the drone attack on Israeli soil, stating that the action was taken in retaliation for their martyrs.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

07:36 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

05:07 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Dubai court orders company to pay employee’s outstanding dues in ...

03:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Indian army soldier commits suicide in Odisha

07:32 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill 15, including 9 children from single family ...

05:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

House of Muslim boy accused of stabbing Hindu classmate demolished in ...

05:44 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Taliban enforce pay cuts for employees who skip congregational prayers

World

07:58 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh's former intelligence chief sent to jail on 8-day remand

11:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh students considering new political party 'to prevent ...

05:24 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

British adventurer sets world record with highest ski base jump from ...

12:18 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

First Polio case in Gaza in 25 years raises alarm for Health Security ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:36 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Gold price plunges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 19 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.60 280.50
Euro EUR 303.50 305.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.90 360.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.90 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.10 743.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.40 728.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.50 324.50
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: