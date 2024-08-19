Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

An Israeli soldier was killed and several others were injured in an attack by Hezbollah drones in Israel's Western Galilee.
According to international media, the Israeli military confirmed that one of their soldiers, identified as 45-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Mahmoud Ammar, was killed in the Hezbollah drone strike.
An Israeli military statement revealed that the slain soldier was from the Upten area and was stationed with the 300th “Barm” Regional Brigade.
The statement further mentioned that Hezbollah launched five drones loaded with explosive materials from Lebanon towards Israel, of which three were intercepted and destroyed by the Iron Dome air defense system.
The Israeli military's statement indicated that among the two drones that fell on Israeli territory, one landed on a military camp, resulting in one soldier’s death and several injuries.
One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns about possible increased fatalities.
The statement did not specify the number of injured soldiers, but independent sources claim that the number might exceed five.
Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the drone attack on Israeli soil, stating that the action was taken in retaliation for their martyrs.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.