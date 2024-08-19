Famed Pakistani film director Arshad Mirza dies in US

NEW YORK – Arshad Mirza, a well-known director of Pakistan’s film industry, died this week in New Jersey. He was 73. The funeral prayer of the late Muhammad Arshad Mirza were held at The Muslim Center of Middlesex in Piscataway, New Jersey on Saturday, August 17. He was later buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, New Jersey. The deceased leaves behind his widow Safia, two sons Rizwan Mirza, Farhan Mirza and four grandchildren Zaim, Azik, Eshaal and Samara.

According to Arshad Mirza's son Farhan Mirza, the cause of death was respiratory failure. He further told that Arshad Mirza was born in Lahore in 1953, moved to the USA from Pakistan in 1984.

‎‏Arshad Mirza directed and produced many hit films as a director in the 1970s and 80s. These include Baghi Te Ferengi (1975), Ranga Daku (1978), Bukka Rath, Jat Surma (1979), Veryam (1981) and Jatt Gujjar Te Nat (1982).

‎According to Arshad Mirza’s close friend and colleague film director Maqbool Ahmad who wrote in his post on Facebook that “With profound grief I inform that my dear friend and mentor Arshad Mirza passed away on August 16, 2024 at New Jersey, USA. I had started my film career as his assistant in 1975.

He was senior assistant of Mr. Ahmed Bashir in 1967 movie “Neela Parbat”. He was also a film editor and had assisted reputed film editor Mr. Aman Mirza for many films. He is gone to heavens but has left unforgettable memories. May God bless his soul. Aameen.”