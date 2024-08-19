Rs1.2 million allocated to clean Pakistan's rat-infested Parliament House

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to employ hunting cats to tackle the rat infestation plaguing the Parliament House, allocating a budget of Rs1.2 million for this initiative, according to local media reports.

The budget was set in response to the growing number of rats in the building, with the chosen hunting cats, known for their rat-catching abilities, being brought in to address the problem. Additionally, special mesh traps will be installed, with sources attributing the rising rat population to infested ceilings in the Parliament House.

Insiders revealed that the rats have been causing damage to various departments of the Senate and National Assembly, even gnawing on files in many parliamentary offices.

To further combat the issue, the CDA will also enlist the expertise of the private sector to eradicate the rats from the parliament building.