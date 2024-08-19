95-year-old man marries long time love 60 years after first meeting

A 95-year-old Kenyan man married his 90-year-old long-time love this past weekend, six decades after they first met, according to local media reports on Monday.

Ibrahim Mbogo exchanged vows with Tabitha Wangui in a white wedding ceremony held at a church on Sunday, as reported by the private media outlet Citizen Digital.

"We met and fell in love in 1960, do you hear?" Mbogo said outside the church in Mukurweini, a town about a three-hour drive northeast of Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

"We discussed it and decided that having a white wedding would be wonderful. Although we are legally married under our Kikuyu customs, as Christians, we wanted to have a church wedding as well."

For the special day, the groom donned a sharp grey suit and a silver tie, while his bride wore a white hat paired with a cream brocade jacket over a white outfit.

When asked about the secret to their long-lasting relationship, Wangui shared with Citizen Digital: "Women, you must respect your husbands. If you do that, you will live as we have. Don't do any wrong, and if you do, just apologize and seek forgiveness."