95-year-old man marries long time love 60 years after first meeting

A 95-year-old Kenyan man married his 90-year-old long-time love this past weekend, six decades after they first met, according to local media reports on Monday.
Ibrahim Mbogo exchanged vows with Tabitha Wangui in a white wedding ceremony held at a church on Sunday, as reported by the private media outlet Citizen Digital.
"We met and fell in love in 1960, do you hear?" Mbogo said outside the church in Mukurweini, a town about a three-hour drive northeast of Nairobi, Kenya's capital.
"We discussed it and decided that having a white wedding would be wonderful. Although we are legally married under our Kikuyu customs, as Christians, we wanted to have a church wedding as well."
For the special day, the groom donned a sharp grey suit and a silver tie, while his bride wore a white hat paired with a cream brocade jacket over a white outfit.
When asked about the secret to their long-lasting relationship, Wangui shared with Citizen Digital: "Women, you must respect your husbands. If you do that, you will live as we have. Don't do any wrong, and if you do, just apologize and seek forgiveness."
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
