Mohammad Amir joins Imad Wasim in announcing retirement from international cricket

LAHORE — Pakistani ace bowler Mohammad Amir announced that he was retiring from international cricket, a day after Imad Wasim decided to hang his boots.

The left-arm fast bowler made announcement through a statement shared by PCB as Amir thanked everyone and pride for representing Green Shirts on global stage.

“It has been an immense honour to play for Pakistan across all formats. While it was a tough decision, I believe it’s the right time for the next generation to take over and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” the cricketer said.

He wanted to thank the cricket board for their constant support throughout career, and excited to see team succeed.

Imad Wasim also announced retirement from international cricket as he expressed his gratitude, saying, “Representing my country has been a fulfilling journey and a dream come true. I thank the fans for their unwavering support and the PCB for their guidance over the years. I wish the national team continued success and look forward to supporting Pakistan cricket from the sidelines.”

Amir first announced retirement in 2020, he reversed his decision in March 2024, making himself available for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

He was part of Pakistan’s victorious teams in the 2009 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. He debuted in 2009 at 17, but his career was disrupted by a spot-fixing scandal in 2010, resulting in a five-year ban and a three-month prison sentence.

The talented players returned to international cricket in 2016 and retired from Test cricket in 2019 to focus on limited-overs formats.