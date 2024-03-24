Mohammad Amir takes back retirement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Mohammad Amir, the former Pakistan fast bowler, has made a significant announcement declaring his readiness to represent Pakistan in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup following productive discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Amir, aged 31, had retired from international cricket in 2020 due to issues with the PCB management at the time. However, he has now reversed his decision and made himself available for selection.

In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Amir affirmed his enduring desire to play for Pakistan and emphasized that his decision to rescind his retirement stems from prioritizing his country over personal choices.

"I still dream of representing Pakistan," Amir expressed on X. "Life sometimes leads us to reassess our decisions."

Following positive discussions with the PCB, during which they conveyed their belief in his capabilities and expressed the need for his presence in the team, Amir consulted with his family and well-wishers before announcing his availability for consideration in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Amir's return to the international cricket

Amir's return to the international arena gained momentum after an impressive performance in the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he showcased his skills as an experienced fast bowler.

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, with his last international match dating back to 2020.

He was also a key member of the Pakistan team that clinched the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim took back its decision of retiring from international cricket and announced his availability for T20 format.

The development came as Pakistan was looking for the left-arm spinner ahead of the T20I World Cup 2024 scheduled for later this year.