Pakistan

Will first lunar eclipse of 2024 visible in Pakistan? 

Web Desk
07:08 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
A lunar eclipse will take place on the night of March 25, marking the first lunar eclipse of the year.

Unfortunately, this lunar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan. During a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the moon passes through the earth's lighter or outermost shadow, making it challenging to observe.

However, this celestial event will be observable in various regions across the globe, including America, most countries in Europe, parts of Asia, Australia, Africa, as well as northern and eastern Asia.

According to Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the eclipse is scheduled to commence at 09:53 PST, reach its peak at 12:12 PST, and conclude at 14:32 PST on March 25th. The total duration of this lunar eclipse will span four hours and forty minutes.

The previous partial lunar eclipse occurred on October 28th of last year and was visible in Pakistan.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon's surface. These events are captivating to observe as they only happen during a full moon. The partial eclipse concludes when the moon transitions out of the umbra, re-entering the penumbra.

