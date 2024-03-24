Mahira Khan cheers for celebs who received presidential awards 

Known Pakistan actor Mahira Khan conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed recipients of the 2024 Presidential Awards, which included prominent figures such as Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui, Bilal Lashari, and others.

Actors like Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui, Vasay Chaudhry, along with film director Bilal Lashari and Fizza Ali Meerza, received accolades, earning the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.



Mahira Khan took to her Instagram stories to express her admiration, specifically highlighting Bilal Lashari, the producer of Legends of Maula Jatt, with a message that read, "Looking absolutely stunning! Congratulations."