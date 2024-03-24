Ali Zafar's 'heart swells with pride' as his mother receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has expressed his happiness as his mother Kanwal Ameen received Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day for her services in the field of education.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Ali Zafar wrote, "My heart swells with pride as the son of a woman who has dedicated her whole and made countless sacrifices to serve in the field of Education. Today, she received Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day."
My heart swells with pride as the son of a woman who has dedicated her whole and made countless sacrifices to serve in the field of Education. Today, she received Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day. #PakistanDay 🇵🇰. Love you Amma @kanwal15 #mother #sitaraeimtiaz #civilaward pic.twitter.com/W6kR0MYVZC— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 23, 2024
Kanwal Ameen, who is a former vice chancellor of the Home Economics University, acknowledged the receipt of the civil honour in these words, "Indebted and grateful to Allah for this grand moment in life. Thanks Pakistan for All the Opportunities; Live long and Prosper. Indeed, my amazing family's support always made it possible to give my best."
Indebted and grateful to Allah for this grand moment in life. Thanks Pakistan for All the Opportunities; Live long and Prosper 💕 Indeed, my amazing family's support always made it possible to give my best💕💕 pic.twitter.com/juKdvPxhp4— Kanwal (T.I.) Ex- VC@Univ. Home Economics (@kanwal15) March 23, 2024
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
