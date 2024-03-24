Search

Pakistan

Torkham border crossing reopens after brief closure

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
Torkham border crossing
Source: File photo

KHYBER – The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened for pedestrians after four hours of closure on Sunday.

Security sources said the border crossing was closed after a clash between the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier, a NADRA office at the Torkham border crossing was closed due to disagreements over immigration affairs. As a result, several people going to Afghanistan via the border got stuck. However, the crossing was reopened after a brief closure.

Official sources said the disagreement between FC and FIA was caused by crowd management at the border. However, higher ups of both agencies resolved the matter swiftly.

They said that law enforcement agencies tried to fulfill the legal requirements to prevent the movement of terrorists or illegal individuals. They said that overcrowding increases the risk of an untoward incident. 

Earlier, the hospital sources said that five people were injured in the scuffle and were shifted to Landi Kotal Hospital. Their condition was out of danger, they added. 

The FIA alleged that FC staff was interfering with immigration matters. However, the sources said the fight broke out after the FC officials continued to intervene despite being asked to stop. 

In consequence, the FIA's immigration staff closed the offices in protest. 

On the other hand, FC sources said the security of the border is their responsibility. "FC officials keep a close watch on passengers for security," they added.

The road is a key lifeline for Afghanistan, linking the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar to Jalalabad, the main city in Nangarhar, and the route onwards to the capital, Kabul.

The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travellers and goods between both countries. 

