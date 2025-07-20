Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in first T20I clash

DHAKA – Bangladesh cruised to a dominant 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the first match of the three-game T20I series held in Dhaka.

Chasing a modest target of 111, the hosts comfortably reached the finish line in 15.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Parvez Hossain Emon played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 56.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Liton Das opted to bowl first. Pakistan’s batting lineup failed to deliver, crumbling under pressure and getting bowled out for just 110 runs in 19.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman stood out with a fighting 44, but lacked support from the rest.

Pakistan’s innings faltered early after Saim Ayub fell for 6, followed by a collapse that saw Mohammad Haris (4), skipper Salman Ali Agha (3), and Hassan Nawaz (0) depart quickly. Other notable scores included Khushdil Shah (17), Abbas Afridi (22), and Faheem Ashraf (5), while three batters were dismissed via run-out.

Bangladesh’s bowling unit was clinical — Taskin Ahmed led the charge with 3 wickets, Mustafizur Rahman grabbed 2, and Tanzim Hasan and Mehidy Hasan chipped in with one each.

The comprehensive win gives Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the series.