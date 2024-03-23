Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Imad Wasim withdraws retirement from international cricket

04:52 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
Imad Wasim withdraws retirement from international cricket
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has taken back its decision of retiring from international cricket and announced his availability for T20 format. 

The development comes as Pakistan was looking for the left-arm spinner ahead of the T20I World Cup 2024 scheduled for later this year. 

The cricketer made the announcement in a social media post on X, stating: “I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024”. 

“I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!” he concluded.

Facebook Comments

Sports

04:52 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Imad Wasim withdraws retirement from international cricket

11:32 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

PCB's ex-chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away after prolonged illness

09:47 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam in Madina to perform Umrah

02:10 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Outstanding players to be included in fitness, training camp: PCB ...

11:35 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Who is the 'real' president of Pakistan Hockey Federation – Tariq ...

10:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Tariq Bugti elected new president of Pakistan Hockey Federation 

Sports

09:25 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Tariq Bugti elected new president of Pakistan Hockey Federation

10:15 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Pakistan former Test captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

02:25 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Former Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan retires from international ...

09:38 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

Pakistan eyes comeback against Jordan in World Cup Qualifier today

07:04 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Jordan beat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Advertisement

Latest

04:52 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Imad Wasim withdraws retirement from international cricket

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: