Imad Wasim withdraws retirement from international cricket

KARACHI – Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has taken back its decision of retiring from international cricket and announced his availability for T20 format.

The development comes as Pakistan was looking for the left-arm spinner ahead of the T20I World Cup 2024 scheduled for later this year.

The cricketer made the announcement in a social media post on X, stating: “I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024”.

“I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!” he concluded.