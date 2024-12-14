Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Paracetamol use linked to serious Heart, Kidney issues in older people, study finds

LONDON – Paracetamol remains one of widely used painkillers in Pakistan, and parts of the world, and a recent study warned about long-term Paracetamol use which is linked to cardiac and renal issues in elderly people.

A study led by the University of Nottingham researchers sounds alarms about the otential risks of long-term paracetamol use in older adults, suggesting it could lead to heart and kidney complications. The research, published in Arthritis Care and Research, highlights the need for caution when prescribing the widely-used painkiller to people aged 65 and above.

Shockingly, a study finds that repeated doses of paracetamol can increase risk of peptic ulcers, heart failure, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease, and can cause chronic joint diseases like osteoarthritis.

The study analysed health records of over 180,000 older adults who had been prescribed paracetamol repeatedly between 1998 and 2018. Their health outcomes were compared to those of a similar group that had never received repeat prescriptions. The results revealed a clear association between prolonged paracetamol use and these serious health issues.

Researchers urged that more research is needed to confirm these findings, but she cautioned that the minimal pain-relief benefits of paracetamol might not outweigh potential risks for older adults, especially when used for long-term conditions.

It also warned of reevaluation of this painkiller as first option for elderly patients, or those having multiple health complications.

Toxic substances found in Lahore-based company’s cough syrup

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

