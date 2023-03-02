Search

World

Sikhs For Justice asks G20 Foreign Ministers to repudiate India’s claim to territorial integrity

Web Desk 12:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Sikhs For Justice asks G20 Foreign Ministers to repudiate India’s claim to territorial integrity

NEW YORK – On the heels of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Summit in New Delhi, secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has called on the G20 Nations to “repudiate India’s claim to territorial integrity” and support Sikhs’ right to secede from the Union of India through Khalistan Referendum. 

The demand has been made by the pro-Khalistan Sikhs For Justice in an open letter to the G20 Foreign Ministers. 

India has been urging the G20 nations to ban the SFJ’s pro-Khalistan activities on the grounds that Khalistan Referendum challenges India’s territorial integrity and thus should be disallowed by other nations of the world.

Challenging India’s stance, the SFJ’s Open Letter states that “India’s claim to territorial integrity is without any merit and basis as India is not a country but a Union of States and like any Union, the validity of the Union of India is conditional upon the continued will of the people of the states. Since 1984, Sikhs who form the majority in the state of Punjab have been demanding for secession of Punjab from India to establish an independent Sikh homeland Khalistan.”

Article 1 of the Indian constitution provides that: “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States”.

Giving the background of global Khalistan Referendum and its legality under international law and democratic norms, the SFJ Open Letter draws the attention of G20 nations towards Modi regime’s criminalization of Khalistan Referendum and use of violence to crush the Sikh peoples’ peaceful movement for creation of Khalistan.

Prompting the G20 nations to take notice of India’s use of violence against Khalistan Referendum, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated: “While SFJ believes in ballot not bullet, India’s Modi Regime through constant use of violence is pushing Khalistan movement back into the 1990s when cycle of violence initiated by Indian Government engulfed the political question of Khalistan and caused thousands of human lives.”

Sikh Secessionist Referendum in Canada wins support of think tanks

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

China and India abstain from UN vote demanding Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

07:12 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Iran’s foreign minister cancels visit to India over women’s protest video

10:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

India finds mega reserves of lithium in occupied Kashmir

05:00 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Several injured in leopard attack at district courts in northern India

12:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

PM Modi inaugurates India’s largest helicopter factory to boost defence self-reliance

11:22 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Around 60,000 Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum defying Modi 

07:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PCA delegation visits SBP to discuss irritants in import

03:13 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 279.15
Euro EUR 279 281.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317 320
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.6 75.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 70.8 71.5
Australian Dollar AUD 174.5 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: