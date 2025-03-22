Elderly security guard beaten by riders of Vigo double cabin in Lahore’s DHA 6 [VIDEO]

LAHORE – An elderly security guard was roughed up by a group of five people, who were riding a Vigo double cabin vehicle, alleged in DHA 6 area of Lahore.

A video circulating on social media shows a man in security guard dress trying to stop the vehicle from entering a road from wrong side.

It made the riders enraged as a man carrying a rifle and four others in casual dressing came out of the vehicle and started beating the guard.

Other security guards who were deployed in what appeared a commercial area came and rescue the white-beard fellow from them.

A caption on the video claimed that the incident took place in DHA 6 while the authenticity of the video is yet to be determined.