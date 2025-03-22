Pm Shehbaz Performs Umrah Along With Delegation

MAKKAH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday performed Umrah, along with his high-level delegation, and prayed for the progress of Pakistan.

The premier, who is currently in the kingdom on four-day visit, also prayed for the betterment of the Muslim Ummah.

The prime minister also offered Nawafil at the Holy Ka’aba.

He has also paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Earlier, Sharif held an important meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed matter of mutual interest.

Both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

The prime minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape.

They agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

The prime minister and the crown prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.