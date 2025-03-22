Starlink is finally here! But what are expected rates for Satellite Internet in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan granted temporary approval for Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, to operate in the country, which is facing plethora of issues about broadband and cellular internet.
The decision comes after consultations with security and regulatory bodies and is part of Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its digital infrastructure. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee Starlink’s compliance with licensing and fee requirements. This move marks the official launch of satellite internet services in Pakistan, a key step in the country’s digital transformation.
Starlink Expected Internet Packages in Pakistan
Unverified reports claimed that there will be three kind of packages for the satellite internet services including Residential, Business and Premium.
The residential Package costs Rs 35,000 per month and provides internet speeds ranging from 50 to 250 Mbps, which is for household use, with an installation fee of around 1lac. Business Package, priced at Rs 95,000 per month, offers speeds above 300 Mbps, ideal for business operations that require higher bandwidth, and comes with a higher installation fee of Rs 220,000 due to more advanced infrastructure.
|Package
|Fee
|Speed
|Installation Fee
|Residential
|Rs 35,000
|50-250 Mbps
|Rs1-1.25Lac
|Business
|Rs 95,000
|over 300 Mbps
|Rs2-2.25Lac
|Premium
|Over Rs 50,000
|500+ Mbps
|Rs2Lac
These package are designed for large-scale businesses or clients with significant high-speed requirements. As the tentative prices are being shared online, Elon Musk’s company is yet to issue details about it.
