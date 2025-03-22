Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Starlink is finally here! But what are expected rates for Satellite Internet in Pakistan?

Starlink Is Finally Here But What Are Expected Rates For Satellite Internet In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan granted temporary approval for Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, to operate in the country, which is facing plethora of issues about broadband and cellular internet.

The decision comes after consultations with security and regulatory bodies and is part of Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its digital infrastructure. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee Starlink’s compliance with licensing and fee requirements. This move marks the official launch of satellite internet services in Pakistan, a key step in the country’s digital transformation.

Starlink received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan’s Space Activity Regulatory Board, in what is said to be a key step toward launching satellite internet services in the country. The approval follows a review by the Ministry of IT, and with final consent from Pakistan’s telecom authority, Starlink is close to securing its official PTA license.

Starlink Expected Internet Packages in Pakistan

Unverified reports claimed that there will be three kind of packages for the satellite internet services including Residential, Business and Premium.

The residential Package costs Rs 35,000 per month and provides internet speeds ranging from 50 to 250 Mbps, which is for household use, with an installation fee of around 1lac. Business Package, priced at Rs 95,000 per month, offers speeds above 300 Mbps, ideal for business operations that require higher bandwidth, and comes with a higher installation fee of Rs 220,000 due to more advanced infrastructure.

Package Fee Speed Installation Fee
Residential Rs 35,000 50-250 Mbps Rs1-1.25Lac
Business Rs 95,000 over 300 Mbps Rs2-2.25Lac
Premium Over Rs 50,000 500+ Mbps Rs2Lac

These package are designed for large-scale businesses or clients with significant high-speed requirements. As the tentative prices are being shared online, Elon Musk’s company is yet to issue details about it.

Pakistan grants NOC to Starlink for satellite internet operations

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, EURO, SAR, AED to PKR– 22 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.1
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search