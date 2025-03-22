Starlink is finally here! But what are expected rates for Satellite Internet in Pakistan?

Starlink Expected Internet Packages in Pakistan

Unverified reports claimed that there will be three kind of packages for the satellite internet services including Residential, Business and Premium.

The residential Package costs Rs 35,000 per month and provides internet speeds ranging from 50 to 250 Mbps, which is for household use, with an installation fee of around 1lac. Business Package, priced at Rs 95,000 per month, offers speeds above 300 Mbps, ideal for business operations that require higher bandwidth, and comes with a higher installation fee of Rs 220,000 due to more advanced infrastructure.

Package Fee Speed Installation Fee Residential Rs 35,000 50-250 Mbps Rs1-1.25Lac Business Rs 95,000 over 300 Mbps Rs2-2.25Lac Premium Over Rs 50,000 500+ Mbps Rs2Lac

These package are designed for large-scale businesses or clients with significant high-speed requirements. As the tentative prices are being shared online, Elon Musk’s company is yet to issue details about it.