‘Aasman Bolay Ga’: Pakistani movie on Operation Swift Retort set to release next year

The action-packed project recreates 2019 event when India loses dogfight to Pakistan
KARACHI – Pakistani movie Aasman Bolay Ga is set to release in mid-2023 as noted director Shoaib Mansoor is making a comeback with his project after nearly half a decade.
Mansoor’s opus is based on the true events of the Pakistan Air Force’s Operation Swift Retort when the brave sons of Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian air force jets for violating airspace and also captured Indian pilot Abhinandan after the famous aerial battle.
The director dedicated the movie to the late Pakistani singer-songwriter turned-Islamic preacher Junaid Jamshed.
Reports in the media claimed that Shoman productions and GEO Films have inked an agreement for the launch of the feature film. The first poster for the movie was revealed earlier this year and fans are since waiting for Aasman Bolay Ga.
Pakistani star Emmad Irfani earlier refrained from going into details about the upcoming movie, however, little details revealed that it’s an Indo-Pak love story starring actress Maya Ali as an Indian journalist and actor Emmad Irfani as Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui.
Aasman Bolay Ga brings an adrenaline rush with warmly charged, and action-packed drama covering the 2019 dogfight, the first by the South Asian rivals in nearly five decades.
Being the ode to Pakistani legend Junaid Jamshed, it was reported that Vital Signs will treat fans with spiritual music.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.15
|Euro
|EUR
|260
|262.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296
|299
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.2
|69.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.2
|65.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152.5
|153.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|599.97
|604.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|165.95
|167.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.29
|2.34
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.