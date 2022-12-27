Search

Lifestyle

‘Aasman Bolay Ga’: Pakistani movie on Operation Swift Retort set to release next year

The action-packed project recreates 2019 event when India loses dogfight to Pakistan

Web Desk 11:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
‘Aasman Bolay Ga’: Pakistani movie on Operation Swift Retort set to release next year
Source: social media

KARACHI – Pakistani movie Aasman Bolay Ga is set to release in mid-2023 as noted director Shoaib Mansoor is making a comeback with his project after nearly half a decade. 

Mansoor’s opus is based on the true events of the Pakistan Air Force’s Operation Swift Retort when the brave sons of Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian air force jets for violating airspace and also captured Indian pilot Abhinandan after the famous aerial battle.

The director dedicated the movie to the late Pakistani singer-songwriter turned-Islamic preacher Junaid Jamshed.

Reports in the media claimed that Shoman productions and GEO Films have inked an agreement for the launch of the feature film. The first poster for the movie was revealed earlier this year and fans are since waiting for Aasman Bolay Ga.

Pakistani star Emmad Irfani earlier refrained from going into details about the upcoming movie, however, little details revealed that it’s an Indo-Pak love story starring actress Maya Ali as an Indian journalist and actor Emmad Irfani as Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui.

Aasman Bolay Ga brings an adrenaline rush with warmly charged, and action-packed drama covering the 2019 dogfight, the first by the South Asian rivals in nearly five decades.

#SaudiArabia: 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' becomes first Pakistani movie to be screened at cinemas

Being the ode to Pakistani legend Junaid Jamshed, it was reported that Vital Signs will treat fans with spiritual music.

Lifestyle

Mawra Hocane sends heartwarming Christmas wishes to Pakistani Christians

09:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Muneeb Butt to play trans assistant commissioner in next project featuring Saba Qamar

10:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Nida Yasir gets candid about Pakistani actors hiding their relationships

01:45 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

10:54 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Celebrities set the stage on fire at the wedding of Saleem Sheikh's daughter

06:34 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Pakistani celebrities send heartwarming Christmas wishes

05:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Karachi intermediate student answers question on Newton's Rings with ...

11:54 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 27, 2022

07:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.15
Euro EUR 260 262.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296 299
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.2 69.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.2 65.8
Australian Dollar AUD 152.5 153.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.97 604.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 165.95 167.3
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.29 2.34
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: