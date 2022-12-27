‘Aasman Bolay Ga’: Pakistani movie on Operation Swift Retort set to release next year

KARACHI – Pakistani movie Aasman Bolay Ga is set to release in mid-2023 as noted director Shoaib Mansoor is making a comeback with his project after nearly half a decade.

Mansoor’s opus is based on the true events of the Pakistan Air Force’s Operation Swift Retort when the brave sons of Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian air force jets for violating airspace and also captured Indian pilot Abhinandan after the famous aerial battle.

The director dedicated the movie to the late Pakistani singer-songwriter turned-Islamic preacher Junaid Jamshed.

Reports in the media claimed that Shoman productions and GEO Films have inked an agreement for the launch of the feature film. The first poster for the movie was revealed earlier this year and fans are since waiting for Aasman Bolay Ga.

Pakistani star Emmad Irfani earlier refrained from going into details about the upcoming movie, however, little details revealed that it’s an Indo-Pak love story starring actress Maya Ali as an Indian journalist and actor Emmad Irfani as Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui.

Aasman Bolay Ga brings an adrenaline rush with warmly charged, and action-packed drama covering the 2019 dogfight, the first by the South Asian rivals in nearly five decades.

Being the ode to Pakistani legend Junaid Jamshed, it was reported that Vital Signs will treat fans with spiritual music.