Ahsan Khan and Humaima Malick light up dance floor at IPPA awards

The IPPA Awards 2023 in Manchester were nothing short of a star-studded spectacle, with talented artists and celebrities gracing the stage and setting it on fire.

Among the unforgettable moments, one performance truly left the audience spellbound and craving more. Humaima Malick and Ahsan Khan, two of Pakistan's most iconic actors, teamed up to deliver a mesmerizing performance that stole the show.

Humaima Malick and Ahsan Khan are names that need no introduction in the world of Pakistani entertainment. Both artists have carved a niche for themselves with their exceptional acting skills and charismatic personalities. They set the stage ablaze with a classic melody.

The duo's act was a seamless blend of dance, drama and emotions, a journey that took the audience through various facets of their artistry. Their chemistry on stage was undeniable and their performance left the audience with goosebumps. Their on-stage chemistry was electric. It was a dynamic blend of storytelling and entertainment and was meticulously choreographed.

Ahsan Khan also bagged two awards; Best Actor Male and Best on screen couple with fellow actress Hiba Bukhari.

On the work front, Humaima is currently seen in Green Entertainment's "Jindo". Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in "Meray Humnasheen".