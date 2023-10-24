  

Search

Lifestyle

Ahsan Khan and Humaima Malick light up dance floor at IPPA awards

Maheen Khawaja
08:46 PM | 24 Oct, 2023
Ahsan Khan and Humaima Malick light up dance floor at IPPA awards
Source: Instagram

The IPPA Awards 2023 in Manchester were nothing short of a star-studded spectacle, with talented artists and celebrities gracing the stage and setting it on fire.

Among the unforgettable moments, one performance truly left the audience spellbound and craving more. Humaima Malick and Ahsan Khan, two of Pakistan's most iconic actors, teamed up to deliver a mesmerizing performance that stole the show.

Humaima Malick and Ahsan Khan are names that need no introduction in the world of Pakistani entertainment. Both artists have carved a niche for themselves with their exceptional acting skills and charismatic personalities. They set the stage ablaze with a classic melody.

The duo's act was a seamless blend of dance, drama and emotions, a journey that took the audience through various facets of their artistry. Their chemistry on stage was undeniable and their performance left the audience with goosebumps. Their on-stage chemistry was electric. It was a dynamic blend of storytelling and entertainment and was meticulously choreographed.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CysBR6_I0RM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ahsan Khan also bagged two awards; Best Actor Male and Best on screen couple with fellow actress Hiba Bukhari.

On the work front, Humaima is currently seen in Green Entertainment's "Jindo". Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in "Meray Humnasheen".

WATCH — Lollywood stars attend IPPA 2023 in Manchester

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan posts no-filter selfies after being shadow banned for ...

12:21 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Jani Door Gaye: Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in ...

10:21 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Sami Khan cheers Pakistan cricket team on despite defeats in ICC ...

09:47 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan reunite after a long hiatus

04:41 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Shae Gill, Natasha Noorani, and more join forces in 'Sounds of ...

10:18 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

Dananeer Mobeen faces backlash over viral dance performance

Advertisement

Latest

01:03 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

PHANTOM V series launched in Pakistan, price, availability and pre-booking 

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 27 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 27, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.

Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.05
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.42 751.42
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.64 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 726.11 734.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 312.31 314.81
Thai Bhat THB 7.73 7.88

Gold & Silver Rate

Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: