Atif Aslam asks fans to donate money instead of showering on him

Maheen Khawaja
10:18 PM | 24 Oct, 2023
In the world of music, artists often command the spotlight and the adoration of their fans. But, rarely, a musician will use their platform to deliver a powerful message that transcends the boundaries of music and resonates with a broader audience. Atif Aslam, a renowned Pakistani singer, did that as he paused his performance at a concert and asked his fans to donate money instead of throwing it on him on the stage. 

A video clip currently making waves on various social media platforms captures Atif Aslam in the midst of a performance when, unexpectedly, his fervent fans began showering money on him as a gesture of their deep admiration and devotion. It's a common tradition in some parts of the world for fans to express their love by throwing money on performers during live shows. But Aslam's reaction to this tradition was far from ordinary.

He paused his performance, walked up to the edge of the stage and asked his fans with utmost humility not to throw money on him. His words were filled with compassion and wisdom as he urged the audience to use that money for a more significant cause, emphasizing that it could make a real difference in the lives of those in need.

Previously, the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner even made a substantial contribution of PKR15 million to essential medical and food aid for Gaza, Palestine. 

