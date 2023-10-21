Atif Aslam donates Rs15 million for aid to Palestine

Pakistan's beloved music icon Atif Aslam has earned the admiration of his fans by making a generous donation of 15 million rupees to support the victims of the Gaza conflict.

The charitable act was recently confirmed by the esteemed 'Al-Khidmat Foundation,' which publicly acknowledged Atif Aslam's benevolence on a prominent social networking platform. The foundation expressed deep gratitude to the renowned singer for his substantial contribution, which is significantly aiding the Muslim population in Gaza during these trying times.

فلسطین، غزہ کے متاثرین کے لیے معروف فنکار عاطف اسلم کی جانب سے 15 ملین روپے کے عطیات موصول۔



Deep gratitude to the esteemed Atif Aslam @itsaadee for his generous contribution of 15 million PKR towards essential medical and food aid for Gaza, Palestine during these trying times.… pic.twitter.com/pwgAWMF4Hi — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) October 20, 2023

Aslam's dedication to the principles of humanitarianism is evident as he consistently steps forward to offer assistance in moments of adversity. This instance is another testament to his unwavering commitment to serving humanity through his philanthropic endeavours.

Across social media, users have widely praised the singer's initiative and expressed their gratitude on behalf of various charitable organizations. Atif Aslam's compassionate act has garnered widespread appreciation and recognition.

They also took to their official Twitter handle to update that medical equipment was delivered to Avrupa Hospital

Just today, the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza was opened to allow a small amount of essential aid, including medicine and food supplies, to reach Palestinians facing shortages in the territory under an Israeli siege.