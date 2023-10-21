Atif Aslam donates Rs15 million for aid to Palestine

Pakistan's beloved music icon Atif Aslam has earned the admiration of his fans by making a generous donation of 15 million rupees to support the victims of the Gaza conflict.
The charitable act was recently confirmed by the esteemed 'Al-Khidmat Foundation,' which publicly acknowledged Atif Aslam's benevolence on a prominent social networking platform. The foundation expressed deep gratitude to the renowned singer for his substantial contribution, which is significantly aiding the Muslim population in Gaza during these trying times.
فلسطین، غزہ کے متاثرین کے لیے معروف فنکار عاطف اسلم کی جانب سے 15 ملین روپے کے عطیات موصول۔— Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) October 20, 2023
Deep gratitude to the esteemed Atif Aslam @itsaadee for his generous contribution of 15 million PKR towards essential medical and food aid for Gaza, Palestine during these trying times.… pic.twitter.com/pwgAWMF4Hi
Aslam's dedication to the principles of humanitarianism is evident as he consistently steps forward to offer assistance in moments of adversity. This instance is another testament to his unwavering commitment to serving humanity through his philanthropic endeavours.
Across social media, users have widely praised the singer's initiative and expressed their gratitude on behalf of various charitable organizations. Atif Aslam's compassionate act has garnered widespread appreciation and recognition.
They also took to their official Twitter handle to update that medical equipment was delivered to Avrupa Hospital
📍#Gaza, #Palestine— Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) October 20, 2023
Gaza relief Today, Alkhidmat delivered Medical Equipment at Avrupa Hospital in #Gaza through @IHHen #Palestine #Gaza #Prayers #Pakistan #Alkhidmat #DonateForPakistan pic.twitter.com/Z2FPUKvpWW
Just today, the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza was opened to allow a small amount of essential aid, including medicine and food supplies, to reach Palestinians facing shortages in the territory under an Israeli siege.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee kept appreciating against the US dollar in the interbank, the local unit however saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the US Dollar lost 80 paisa and was hovering at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham moves up by 0.75 against the Pakistani rupee and the AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal is being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.
Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.
In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.
Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.
Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
