Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities start with Mehndi (See Pictures)

Pakistani cricket Imam ul Haq and Norway-based doctor Anmo Mehmood's wedding festivities started with Mehndi in Norway.

Wedding preparations for the couple are in full swing, and the grand events of Nikah and Valima slated to be held in Lahore from tomorrow.

The wedding festivities started with the Mehndi event and bride to be shared her pictures in a lavish bridal outfit designed by HSY. Anmol's pictures in heavily embellished red and gold gharara soon went viral. The photoshoot was held in Norway, per reports.

After Mehndi in the Scandinavian nation, the wedding events will officially take place on November 23 with Qawali night. Much of the event remained under wraps due to family's privacy.

Top cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and others are set for grand wedding.

Imam ul Haq will join the camp for Australia's Test tour at later time as national squad is set to fly out on November 30.