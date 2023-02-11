Spain launches Digital Nomad visa; Here's how to check if you are eligible

MADRID - Spain has officially launched its much awaited Digital Nomad Visa, allowing all foreign remote workers to head to Spain and legally work from there.
The Spanish government had earlier announced launching the visa, attracting freelancers from across the world to have one more choice in terms of residing in a foreign country and work from there.
The minimum requirement for Digital Nomad Visa of spain is that the nomads must make approximately 200% of Spain’s monthly minimum wage ($1,355), or around $32,000 annually; however, Spain is set to raise the national minimum wage by 8% this year, Insider reported.
The primary advantage of this visa is that it is a residence permit that is extendable for 5 years and permits non-EU citizens to live and work remotely from Spain.
To qualify for Digital Nomad Visa, the following are the requirement for applicants:
The Digital Nomad Visa is amongst one of the most popular visa options now a days available to the freelancers across the world. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Portugal and others also offer the same visa type.
To apply for the digital nomad visa, one can simply head to the nearby embassy or consulate and submit the application with all the supporting documents like passport, photographs.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
