Spain launches Digital Nomad visa; Here's how to check if you are eligible

MADRID - Spain has officially launched its much awaited Digital Nomad Visa, allowing all foreign remote workers to head to Spain and legally work from there.

The Spanish government had earlier announced launching the visa, attracting freelancers from across the world to have one more choice in terms of residing in a foreign country and work from there.

The minimum requirement for Digital Nomad Visa of spain is that the nomads must make approximately 200% of Spain’s monthly minimum wage ($1,355), or around $32,000 annually; however, Spain is set to raise the national minimum wage by 8% this year, Insider reported.

The primary advantage of this visa is that it is a residence permit that is extendable for 5 years and permits non-EU citizens to live and work remotely from Spain.

To qualify for Digital Nomad Visa, the following are the requirement for applicants:

They must be a citizen of a non-European Union nation

They must have been associated with non-Spanish company for at least three months (the company must be over a year old)

They must be able to prove on paper they can do their job remotely

They must have a college diploma (or have been in the workforce for at least three years)

They must have health insurance and no criminal record (at least not from the past five years).

The Digital Nomad Visa is amongst one of the most popular visa options now a days available to the freelancers across the world. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Portugal and others also offer the same visa type.

To apply for the digital nomad visa, one can simply head to the nearby embassy or consulate and submit the application with all the supporting documents like passport, photographs.