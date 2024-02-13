Man who flew to New York from London without passport arrested again

LONDON - A man who was alleged of traveling from London to New York without a ticket or even the passport was apprehended once again.

The 46-ear-old Craig Sturt was arrested in Richmond, located in south-west London on Monday on suspicion of failing to attend court.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Sturt did not appear for a scheduled hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court for a hearing in January.

Sturt was initially arrested on Christmas Day upon his return to London from a flight originating in New York but failed to appear before the court in a hearing.

Revealing the details, Scotland Yard disclosed that the suspect, hailing from Slough, Berkshire, faced charges of obtaining services by deception, trespassing airside without authorization, and unlawfully boarding an aircraft.

Sturt navigated security checkpoints and passport control at Heathrow Airport without presenting any documentation before boarding a British Airways flight on December 23.

Upon arrival at JFK airport, he was intercepted and repatriated to the UK, where he was apprehended and accused of fraud and offenses under the Aviation Security Act.

Court records indicate that he confessed to the charges during proceedings at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court. On the other hand, British Airways issued a statement and said they were cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport also commented, stating, "All individuals accessing airside areas undergo security screening, including the individual involved in this incident. We are assisting the authorities with their ongoing inquiry."

Following his arrest, he remains detained at a London police station.