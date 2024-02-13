Mahira Khan shuts down pregnancy rumours

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has taken to social media to address recent rumours about her personal and professional life. The rumours, which originated from a single Reddit post, gained traction with several Indian news portals reporting her pregnancy and departure from the upcoming Netflix series "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo".
However, Khan has firmly denied these claims in a statement shared on her social media platform. She clearly stated, "It's not true that I'm pregnant. And I haven't left the Netflix series." This puts to rest the speculation that had been circulating online and in mainstream media.
The actress tied the knot with her close friend Saleem Karim in a lavish ceremony in October 2023.
It's worth noting that this marks Khan's second marriage, having previously been married to Ali Askari in 2007, resulting in a son named Azlan. However, the actress's first marriage concluded after eight years, leading to a divorce in 2015.
On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.