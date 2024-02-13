Search

Mahira Khan shuts down pregnancy rumours

Web Desk
04:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Mahira Khan shuts down pregnancy rumours
Source: Instagram

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has taken to social media to address recent rumours about her personal and professional life. The rumours, which originated from a single Reddit post, gained traction with several Indian news portals reporting her pregnancy and departure from the upcoming Netflix series "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo".

However, Khan has firmly denied these claims in a statement shared on her social media platform. She clearly stated, "It's not true that I'm pregnant. And I haven't left the Netflix series." This puts to rest the speculation that had been circulating online and in mainstream media.

The actress tied the knot with her close friend Saleem Karim in a lavish ceremony in October 2023.

It's worth noting that this marks Khan's second marriage, having previously been married to Ali Askari in 2007, resulting in a son named Azlan. However, the actress's first marriage concluded after eight years, leading to a divorce in 2015.

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.

