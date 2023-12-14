Search

Thailand's visa free entry now available to Japanese business community

Thailand's visa free entry now available to Japanese business community

BANGKOK - The Thai cabinet has given its approval for an extension of the 30-day visa-free entry for Japanese visitors, focusing specifically on those engaged in business activities.

The move aimed at boosting investment initiatives was approved on Tuesday and Deputy government spokesman Kharom Polpornklang confirmed that the Foreign Affairs Ministry had proposed this extension, set to be effective from January 1, 2024, until December 31, 2026.

At present, Japanese passport holders can enjoy a 30-day visa-free entry, primarily designed for tourist purposes but with the latest move, the business community can also take benefit.

Kharom Polpornklang elaborated that the extension caters to the convenience of Japanese business representatives, considering Japan's significant role as one of Thailand's primary investors and third-largest trading partners.

The official also emphasized the importance of facilitating the entry of Japanese individuals involved in business discussions, investment dealings, and contract signings through this visa exemption.

It bears mentioning that Thailand is opening up to the outside world as has eased visa rules in the past. Recently, the country waived off visa requirements for travellers coming from India as well as Taiwan to boost tourism which is rebounding at a rapid pace due to the removal of social distancing protocols.

The country also extended the working hours of party spots and clubs in different areas so that the tourists could savour the delight of the night life in the country.

Thailand, situated in Southeast Asia, boasts a population of approximately 70 million people. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and vibrant cities, Thailand draws in millions of tourists annually sometimes exceeding 30 million per year, making it one of the most visited countries globally. Visitors are captivated by the country's diverse attractions, including the bustling capital city of Bangkok, the historical sites of Ayutthaya, the stunning beaches of Phuket, the cultural heritage of Chiang Mai, and the serene landscapes of Krabi and Koh Samui.

On the other hand, Japan is home to a population of approximately 125 million people. Famed for its unique blend of tradition and modernity, Japan attracts a staggering number of tourists each year, with arrivals often exceeding 30 million. The country offers an array of attractions, including its capital city Tokyo, renowned for its bustling metropolis and technological advancements. Visitors also flock to Kyoto, a city rich in cultural heritage and historical sites like temples and gardens. Other must-visit destinations include the scenic views of Mount Fuji, the ancient town of Nara, the vibrant city of Osaka, and the serene landscapes of Hokkaido.

