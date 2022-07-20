Mehwish Hayat leaves fans stunned with killer dance moves in saree
Share
Pakistan’s beloved actors Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat have a knack for charming fans with not only compelling performances and sizzling chemistry, but also their killer dance moves and offscreen bond.
Now, the Dillagi actors are storming the internet as they were groove on their movie London Nahi Jaunga's popular songs at the US Premiere.
The fiery dance video is storming social media where the lead pair of LNJ aka Hayat and Saeed's killer dance brings unparallel energy to the premiere.
View this post on Instagram
However, the netizens were displeased and thought this was too over the top and the stars could have been a bit sober and graceful for the promotions.
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Nadeem Baig, the film London Nahi Jaunga stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.
Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film was released this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.
Mehwish Hayat flaunts glam look for ‘London ... 06:10 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has turned heads with her on-point fashion game at the Lahore premiere of her Eid film ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan leapfrog India to take third position in ICC World Test ...04:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022