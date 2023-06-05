Search

Urvashi Rautela gears up for upcoming biopic of Bollywood star Parveen Babi

Web Desk 08:31 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Urvashi Rautela gears up for upcoming biopic of Bollywood star Parveen Babi
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has announced that she has stepped into the mesmerizing world of Parveen Babi, the iconic bombshell of the '70s and '80s.

Fresh from her appearance at the renowned 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to unveil her latest acting endeavour — a compelling biopic that delves into the life of Parveen Babi.

In an intriguing Instagram post, she shared a captivating reel showcasing the film script titled "Parveen Babi" written in Hindi. The script reveals that this cinematic masterpiece will be directed by the talented Wasim S Khan, in accordance with the words penned by the esteemed writer Dhiraj Mishra. The former pageant queen, now a blossoming model-turned-actor, captioned the post with a promise: "Bollywood may have failed Parveen Babi, but I will make you proud."

Unlike previous portrayals, this biopic featuring U Rautela promises to offer an authentic and intimate retelling of Parveen Babi's life, highlighting her remarkable journey as a superstar in Bollywood.

While snippets of Babi's life were depicted in the semi-autobiographical films "Arth" (1982) and "Woh Lamhe" (2006), written and produced by the renowned Mahesh Bhatt, they only scratched the surface of her extraordinary tale, particularly her brief but impactful relationship with the esteemed director.

Parveen Babi, even after decades, remains an enigmatic icon in Bollywood. With an impressive filmography comprising 67 movies during her relatively short-lived acting career, she captivated audiences with her magnetic presence in blockbusters like "Amar Akbar Anthony," "Namak Halaal," "Deewar," and "Shaan," among many others. Adding to her allure, Babi graced the cover of TIME Magazine in 1976, becoming the first Bollywood personality to receive such an honour.

However, her journey was not without struggles. Parveen Babi's rise to fame was accompanied by relentless media scrutiny and public fascination with her personal life, particularly her well-known relationships with Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, and Danny Denzongpa. Unfortunately, her fame began to fade as she battled deteriorating mental health, ultimately being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

In her final years, Babi retreated from the limelight, withdrawing from films and public appearances. Tragically, she was found dead in her home at the age of 56. Parveen Babi's life serves as a poignant reminder of how the Bollywood community, despite its influence and reach, have often failed to support and provide assistance to its beloved stars.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

