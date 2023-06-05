Search

Web Desk 09:16 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
UAE becomes first Arab state to withdraw from US led maritime coalition
ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has withdrawn from a maritime coalition led by the United States, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces two months ago," the ministry said in a statement quoted by state news agency WAM on Wednesday.

The UAE also stated that it is dedicated to conversation and diplomatic engagement in order to improve regional security and stability, as well as to ensure navigation safety near its shores in accordance with international law.

The decision marks a watershed moment in the region's geopolitical landscape, altering the dynamics of international maritime security cooperation.

The task force of 34 nations was formed to combat terrorism and piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf regions. It is based at the US naval station in Bahrain.

The region has some of the world's most vital shipping routes, and there have been a number of attacks on vessels during periods of tension between the United States and Iran since 2019.

The UAE had been a major participant in the US-led coalition due to its strategic location along important maritime trade routes.

