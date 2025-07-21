Woman kills brother over land dispute in Karachi

KARACHI – A family land dispute in Malir’s Rehri Goth area took a deadly turn when a woman allegedly killed her brother during a heated altercation over a plot of land.

Police said the incident stemmed from a long-standing disagreement within the family regarding property ownership.

During the confrontation, the suspect reportedly attacked her brother with a wooden stick, fatally injuring him.

Police officials confirmed that the woman has confessed to the crime during initial questioning. A case has been registered against her, and further investigations are currently underway.

Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In June 2025, two persons were killed in an exchange of fire between rival groups over a property dispute in Mathra area on the outskirts of Peshawar.

Esakhel and Wah Wah Khan groups engaged in gunfight over a property dispute, killing each person from either side.

Last year in September, a man killed his blind father over a property dispute within the jurisdiction of Rang Shah police station in Arifwala.

According to the police, the suspect murdered his father with a sharp weapon. The police have arrested the suspect and recovered the murder weapon.