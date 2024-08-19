No cricket stadium in Pakistan meets international standards, says PCB chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged on Monday that none of the country's cricket stadiums currently meet international standards. This admission comes as Pakistan prepares its venues for the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled for February 2025.

The PCB is renovating the stadiums in Lahore and Karachi in anticipation of hosting the Champions Trophy at three venues: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. This tournament will be the first ICC event held in Pakistan since the 1996 ODI World Cup.

Pakistani cricket fans have long criticized the state of the country's stadiums, particularly the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, for lacking basic amenities and offering a poor viewing experience for spectators.

After inspecting construction work at Lahore's Qaddafi Stadium, Naqvi highlighted the significant gap between Pakistan’s stadiums and other international venues. "With apologies, none of your stadiums could qualify according to international [standards]," Naqvi stated. "They lacked proper seating, bathrooms, and the viewing experience was such that it felt like you were watching from 500 meters away."

Due to ongoing renovations, the PCB announced last week that the second Test against Bangladesh would be held in Karachi without spectators. However, the match has since been moved to Rawalpindi.

When asked about potential coordination issues within the PCB, Naqvi responded, "There is no lack of coordination between anybody. The PCB initially planned to hold matches without spectators, but when security agencies advised against both crowd presence and ongoing construction, it became impossible to proceed with the matches."

Regarding the completion of stadium renovations before the ICC’s inspection for the Champions Trophy, Naqvi expressed confidence: "Yes, for sure. The stadium in New York was completed in the last 10-15 days before the T20 World Cup 2024. We will complete it before then."

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi, where the hosts are preparing to play without a specialist spinner, expecting a pitch that favors pace and carry. The second Test will also be held at the same venue, starting on August 30.