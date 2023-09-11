Jannat Zubair’s new bold pictures go viral

Bollywood has been showcasing some of the most confident, and charming models in the world, and the new face to join the B.Town is Jannat Zubair who has taken the industry by storm.

Jannat has established herself as a popular TV actor and influencer in the showbiz world. The diva again delighted social media with her jaw-dropping snaps.

The new pictures show her donning an off-shoulder white bodycon outfit and netizens find her too hot to handle.

Showing a ponytail, the actor completed her look with soft eyes and nude pink lips that make her appear effortlessly chic.

Jannat is an avid internet user who amassed 47 million subscribers on Instagram, while her recent pics were instant hit and raked in half a million love reactions.

Rahmani, 22, is best known for her roles in Phulwa, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.