PCB officials get show-cause notice for visiting Colombo casino during Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued show-cause notices to current media manager Umar Farooq Kalson and PCB GM International Cricket Adnan Ali as duo was spotted at Colombo casino.

Kalson, and Adnan, who accompanied Team Green to Colombo for Asia Cup 2023, reportedly visited the casino to have dinner, in sheer violation of the PCB code of conduct.

Their presence at the casino raised questions as cricketers and casinos are bad comninations and cricket world is still haunted by many gambling events.

Amid the buzz on social media, PCB media manager and GM said they visited Casino to have dinner, a claim which is hard to buy, especially in times when ICC and PCB put in stringent measures over past match-fixing events.

In response, he explained that he went to eat because the restaurant was closed late at night, and he had to choose the casino to eat at.

As PCB sought clarification and issued show-cause notices, board chairman Zaka Ashraf, who is in Colombo with his family, will decide the future action against two officials.

Colombo Casino holds an infamous reputation for cricketers, as Australian cricket icons Mark Waugh and Shane Warne received gambling offers at same casino.

Former Chief Selector Moin Khan was also dismissed for visiting a casino ahead of Pakistan-West Indies match in Christchurch.