Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan can’t accept any structures by Afghanistan inside own territory: FO

03:20 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
Pakistan can’t accept any structures by Afghanistan inside own territory: FO
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday said it could not accept the construction of any structures by interim Afghan government inside its territory since “these violates its sovereignty”.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued a statement in response to media queries regarding the statement by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham

“The statement of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes as a surprise as the Interim Afghan authorities know fully well the reasons for the temporary closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham,” FO said.

On the 6th of September, instead of a peaceful resolution, Afghan troops resorted to indiscriminate firing, targeting Pakistan military posts, damaging the infrastructure at the Torkham Border Terminal, and putting the lives of both Pakistani and Afghan civilians at risk, when they were stopped from erecting such unlawful structures, it said.

Such unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on Pakistani border posts cannot be justified under any circumstances. The unprovoked firing by Afghan border security forces invariably emboldens the terrorist elements. These elements are enjoying sanctuaries inside Afghanistan as confirmed by the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team in its latest report.

“We have always said that we wish the border with Afghanistan to be a border of peace and amity between the two countries. We have welcomed our Afghan brothers and sisters with open arms for decades. Pakistan has continued to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue in the face of persistent unwarranted provocations by Afghan troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” FO spokesperson said.

Temporary closures take place only in extreme cases such as the 6th September 2023 incident on the border or when Afghan soil is used to launch terror attacks inside Pakistan.

The statement of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also includes some irrelevant comments and unsolicited advice about Pakistan’s economy and foreign trade.

For the last several decades, Pakistan has facilitated Afghan transit trade and will continue to do so. However, Pakistan cannot allow the misuse of the transit trade agreement.

“Pakistan stands ready to resolve all bilateral issues and concerns through constructive dialogue so that both countries can reap the dividends of economic connectivity and resultant prosperity. We expect the Afghan interim authorities to be mindful of Pakistan’s concerns, respect the territorial integrity of Pakistan and ensure that the Afghan territory is not used as a launching pad for terrorist attacks against Pakistan,” read the statement.

Pakistan shuts down key border crossing with Afghanistan after deadly clashes between forces

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:15 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan hands over demarche to Afghan diplomat, demands action ...

03:58 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange for fire with terrorists ...

11:00 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces new easy visa regime for businesses

05:41 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Gas price likely to go up by 50% in Pakistan next week 

12:52 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Honda Pridor latest price in September 2023 in Pakistan 

12:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Pakistan extends support to Morocco as deadly earthquake kills over ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Zahir Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman: reports

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 11 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: